Fourth Virginia inmate tests positive for COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Virginia corrections officials released that a female inmate in a Chesterfield prison has tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of incarcerated offenders in the state to test positive to four as of April 3.

The prisoner who tested positive is currently jailed at the Central Virginia Correctional Unit 13 for women. The three other cases are all at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland.

The novel virus is not only affecting inmates in Virginia prisons. Corrections officers and workers in the state have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, including four VADOC employees and one contractor.

The employees include one officer at the State Farm Correctional Complex; one officer in training at VCCW; one officer at Indian Creek Correctional Center; and one employee at the Norfolk Probation and Parole office. The contractor is a contract nurse at VCCW.

Virginia Correctional Enterprises have also been mass-producing sneeze/cough guards and masks which have been issued to staff members and offenders.