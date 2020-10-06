x
Free COVID-19 screenings being offered in Norfolk

The free, walk-up and drive-thru screenings will be held at three different locations in Norfolk on June 11, June 12, and June 18.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk public health officials are offering more free coronavirus testing events at different locations in the city throughout the month of June.

Anyone ages three and up can get a walk-up test or drive-thru screening on June 11, June 12 and June 18.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health partnered with Sentara Health Systems and local churches to organize the screenings.

You can get tested at the following locations:

  • Thursday, June 11, 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • 1317 E. Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk
      Sponsored by: Gethsemane Baptist Church
  • Friday, June 12, 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • 3241 Argonne Avenue, Norfolk
      Sponsored by: New Hope Church of God and Christ
  • Thursday, June 18, 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • 207 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk (Workforce Development)
      Sponsored by: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church

You're encouraged to make an appointment since there are a limited number of tests. To make an appointment, click here or call 757-683-2777.

