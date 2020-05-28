Free COVID-19 testing offered at Chesapeake Square Mall

Tents were set up in the old Sears parking lot where people arrived early to get their spot in line.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Free COVID-19 testing took place Thursday morning at Chesapeake Square Mall.

The screenings were provided by the Chesapeake Heath Department and, with only a thousand tests available, testing was operated on a first come, first-served basis.

Locals like Sandy Blackett took advantage by showing up early.

"I arrived at five past 6 o'clock even though I knew testing wouldn't start until 9 a.m. I live in a senior citizen community so I feel that it is important that we get tested," Blackett said.

Christopher Ezbrandt had planned on attending a family reunion in North Carolina, but wanted to get tested first before traveling.

"I'm going down to North Carolina next week for a family reunion and a lot of my family that's going to be there is elderly so I figure better safe than sorry," Ezbrandt explained.

The free COVID-19 testing started at 9 a.m. and lasted until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

"We are going to have two tents up for registration. It is a walk-up clinic so people can park, walk up and do a simple registration so we know who to give the lab results to," Jerry Tucker with the Chesapeake Health Department said. "The National Guard is going to perform the sample collection and take everything to the lab. We then should have the results in two to three days."

For those wondering, these are regular virus tests and not antibody tests for potential immunity. If you're looking for an antibody test, they're being offered at different health care facilities.