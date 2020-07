A clinic in Newport News will be holding a walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing event that's free and open to people ages 12 and up.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Southeastern Virginia Health System is putting on a free COVID-19 testing event in Newport News.

People can head to 48th Street Physicians in downtown Newport News on Monday, July 20 to get a free test. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. that day.

It's open to the public and an appointment is not needed. Drive-thru and walk-up testing will be performed.

People ages 12 and up are welcome.