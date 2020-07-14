Free COVID-19 testing events being offered in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk is offering free coronavirus testing events at different locations starting on July 20.
Residents can drive-thru to get tested or walk-up directly. Tests will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis until they run out.
The city says it partnered with the Western Tidewater Health District and several faith-based organizations to offer community testing.
The tests are nasal swabs and will only determine if you currently have the virus. Antibody tests will not be offered at the events to tell if were previously exposed to coronavirus.
Test results are expected to be provided within four business days. Those testing positive for coronavirus will be contacted by phone. Residents testing negative will be sent results through the mail.
You can get tested at the following locations:
- Monday, July 20, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Whaleyville Recreation Center, 132 Robertson Street
- Monday, July 20, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Oakland Christian United Church of Christ, 5641 Godwin Boulevard
- Tuesday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Suffolk Health Department, 135 Hall Avenue
- Wednesday, July 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- First Baptist Church – Mahan Street, 112 Mahan Street
- Wednesday, July 22, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Balm Church, 523 E. Washington Street
Social distancing is required. Free hand sanitizers and face masks will be provided.
RELATED: Governor Northam orders stronger enforcement of coronavirus health regulations in Hampton Roads