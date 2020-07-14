Free COVID-19 testing events being offered in Suffolk

The free, walk-up and drive-thru testing will be offered at five different locations from July 20 to July 22.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk is offering free coronavirus testing events at different locations starting on July 20.

Residents can drive-thru to get tested or walk-up directly. Tests will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis until they run out.

The city says it partnered with the Western Tidewater Health District and several faith-based organizations to offer community testing.

The tests are nasal swabs and will only determine if you currently have the virus. Antibody tests will not be offered at the events to tell if were previously exposed to coronavirus.

Test results are expected to be provided within four business days. Those testing positive for coronavirus will be contacted by phone. Residents testing negative will be sent results through the mail.

You can get tested at the following locations:

Monday, July 20, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Whaleyville Recreation Center, 132 Robertson Street

Monday, July 20, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oakland Christian United Church of Christ, 5641 Godwin Boulevard

Tuesday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Suffolk Health Department, 135 Hall Avenue

Wednesday, July 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Baptist Church – Mahan Street, 112 Mahan Street

Wednesday, July 22, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Balm Church, 523 E. Washington Street

