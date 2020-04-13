Fresh Market: All customers are required to wear masks while shopping

Workers have already been wearing masks and starting Tuesday you'll also need to be wearing one before entering the store.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The CDC recommends that you wear a face mask or covering if you're going to be around other people in a public place. Now, the Fresh Market is making it a requirement if you want to shop in their stores.

Starting Tuesday, April 14, you'll need to wear a mask or face covering before entering Fresh Market stores. Fresh Market workers are already required to wear masks while they are in the store.

Fresh Market has temporarily extended its store hours to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, although some store hours may vary depending on local ordinances put in place.

The grocery store has already reserved their first shopping hour (8-9 a.m.) Monday through Friday for seniors and other individuals who are most at risk. They have also reduced the number of shoppers allowed inside the store at once.

Fresh Market has also installed plexiglass shields in checkout lanes and implemented contactless credit card payments. Gloves are provided for all cashiers and those who already wear gloves for food preparation. In addition, handwashing schedules have also been put in place at stores to help ensure workers are diligently washing their hands.

