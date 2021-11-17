You can get fast COVID-19 test results for free at two Hampton Roads libraries

Starting in November, 18 libraries across Virginia are offering free COVID-19 antigen tests. Poquoson Public Library and Williamsburg Regional Library are included.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Demand for COVID-19 tests is rising with the holidays close by. Now, some libraries in Hampton Roads are making it easier than ever to get fast results.

The community hubs are offering a critical health service.

“People come here for more than just books,” said Williamsburg Regional Library employee Alicia Phinney.

Starting the week of Nov. 14, 18 libraries across the commonwealth have been offering free COVID-19 antigen tests. Poquoson Public Library and Williamsburg Regional Library are two locations

“We jumped on the chance to be able to do this because it is just so great to be able to offer a COVID home test to more of the community," said Williamsburg Circulation Services Director Alicia Phinney.

Phinney said tests have been flying out the door.

“We’ve already gone through I think about three to four boxes of six at both locations,” Phinney said.

The free tests are supplied by the Virginia Department of Health. No library card is needed, but people should call ahead to reserve a test and pick it up curbside.

“If they walk in and they are not experiencing symptoms, they are welcome to come to the circulation desk and they are available there as well,” Phinney said.

Wi-Fi, microphone and camera access are required because an online proctor walks the user through the process.

“It takes about 15 minutes to get results,” Phinney said.

The library’s website also has a link to show proper swabbing techniques.

Phinney said they also offer Wi-Fi hotspots to take home, or people can take the test in their cars.

“We do offer Wi-Fi at all of our buildings, it extends into the parking lot,” Phinney said.

VDH officials said they hope to give access to more under-resourced communities. Phinney said her library is taking tests on the road.

“Our bookmobile goes out to 24 stops monthly,” Phinney said. “Just trying to make them as available as possible.”

VDH officials recommend using the test within two weeks.

This pilot program runs through Dec. 31. VDH officials said additional libraries can join at a later date.

Those interested should reach out to VDH by email: testinginfo@vdh.virginia.gov