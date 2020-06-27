Get Tested: Health officials offering COVID-19 testing in James City County

Faith-Based Leaders and the Peninsula Health Department are partnering with Sentara Healthcare in offering free testing in James City County.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Health officials are putting an emphasis on testing for coronavirus in under-tested and underserved communities on the Peninsula.

Testing will occur at three locations in the next few weeks:

June 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Chickahominy Baptist Church, 2900 Chickahominy Road

July 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Williamsburg House of Mercy, 10 Harrison Avenue

July 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Little Zion Baptist Church, 8625 Pocahontas Trail

Testing is for individuals experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom, living or working in a group setting, or an essential worker at high-risk for exposure.

Symptoms or combinations of symptoms include:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Feeling feverish

Body aches

Headache

Sore throat

Runny nose

Loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

In the elderly, there may also be a change in behavior and/or appetite.

Testing is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Participants can choose between a “drive-through option” or “walk-up” option. Social distancing must be followed at all times.

Testing event lines will cut-off 15 minutes prior to testing end time to help ensure each site wraps up in a timely manner so the team can travel to the next location. Those in line before that cut-off, will be seen as long as tests are available.