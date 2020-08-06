Get Tested: Health officials offering COVID-19 testing events in James City County, Suffolk

As coronavirus cases continue to spread through Virginia it might be a good idea for you to get tested for COVID-19. Health officials want to help.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — As Virginia continues to loosen stay-at-home restrictions and the state is seeing large crowds of people gather daily for protests, health officials are putting an emphasis on testing for coronavirus.

They also are offering opportunities for people to be screened for COVID-19. Those include a couple of drive-thru testing options on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first one is on June 9 at James River Elementary School in James City County. The address is 8901 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg. The event will runf from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's being put on by the Peninsula Health District and Sentara Healthcare.

The second option is on June 10 in Suffolk The testing location is Bennett's Creek Park, located at 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road. Healthcare workers will be there between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or until supplies run out.This is a Western Tidewater Health District event and it is free.

Pharmacies and urgent care spots also are offering testing each day.