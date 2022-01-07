Gloucester main library gets rapid COVID-19 tests, but they have to be reserved ahead of time

The tests they have will be available from 10 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, from Jan. 7 onward.

The Gloucester County Main Library just got a shipment of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests that people will be able to reserve for curbside pickup.

That's the library on Main Street.

Friday morning, a spokesman for the county said the tests they have will be available from 10 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, from Jan. 7 onward.

You don't need a library card to get a test from the library. The tests are free to everyone.

People can't walk up to get a rapid test; they have to be reserved in advance. You can reserve a test for pickup by calling 804-693-2998.

If you're too sick to pick up the test, the library staff can give it to a family member.

Employees at the library will not be able to help you take the test, but there are options to get help from an online service.

People who want to take the tests home and complete them with a video walk-through will need a photo ID, internet, and a computer, phone or tablet with a front-facing camera.

Test-takers will get results in 15 minutes.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this much-needed contactless service to the community through this partnership,” wrote Diane Rebertus, Gloucester’s director of library services. “We hope it will help ease the burden our residents are having in seeking out these tests at this time.”