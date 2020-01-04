Glove dump? Shoppers drop used plastic gloves in parking lots of Hampton Roads stores

What started as an individual precaution against the spread of coronavirus had led to a strange and hazardous trend of disposal.

NORFOLK, Va. — Once you notice one, you'll start seeing more.

Nicky Cardinale, a substitute teacher in Chesapeake, saw her first used plastic glove on the ground outside of Home Depot.

"I thought, 'Oh look at this, this is kind of gross and nasty,'" Cardinale said.

But then, like seeing your same model of car on the road, she kept noticing more discarded gloves.

“I saw a couple more and a couple more and I noticed that this was insane," Cardinale said.

After receiving emails and photos from viewers, we saw dozens of used plastic gloves in the parking lots of local stores Wednesday morning. Cardinale thinks people are using them to shop and then ditching the gloves before driving home.

“I’m absolutely dumbfounded by how people have the mentality to just chuck gloves on the ground," she said. "If you're going to drop them, drop them in the trash."

It's a strange and gross trend, but it's also another health risk for store workers who must clean them up.

“Now you’re putting their lives in danger. What's wrong with you?" she said.

Cardinale said the glove dump is lazy and selfish, as shoppers aren’t caring about public health.

Plus, gloves can collect germs just like any other surface. If treated so carelessly, are they even helping?