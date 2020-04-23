Gov. Cooper announces 3-part plan to reopen state, extends stay-at-home order through May 8

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday the extension of the stay-at-home order through May 8, along with a three-phase plan to reopen the state.
The statewide stay-at-home order began on March 30 and originally would have ended on April 29.
Cooper said state leaders want to see more downward trends for coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations before restrictions can be lifted. He said the 3-part plan for reopening the state will be based on downward-trending data.
Here's a look at the three phases of the reopening plan:
PHASE 1:
- Stay-at-home order remains in place, people can leave home for commercial activity
- Those retailers and services will need to implement social distancing, cleaning and other protocols
- Gatherings are still limited to no more than 10 people
- Parks can open subject to gathering limits
- Face coverings are recommended in public
- Restrictions remain in place for nursing homes and other congregate living settings
- Encouraging continued teleworking
PHASE 2 (at least 2-3 weeks after Phase 1):
- Lift the stay-at-home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home
- Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars and other businesses that can follow strict safety protocols and reduced capacity
- Allow gathering at houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity
- Increase the number of people allowed at gatherings
- Open public playgrounds
- Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes
PHASE 3 (at least 4-6 weeks after Phase 2):
- Ease restrictions for vulnerable populations while encouraging social distancing
- Allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, churches, and entertainment venues
- Further increase the number of people allowed at gatherings
- Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes
NCDHHS Dr. Mandy Cohen said more testing and tracing are needed throughout the state in order to better determine the trends.
"We have flattened the curve, but we are not there quite yet," Cohen said.
Cohen said we still want to see a decrease or a sustained leveling in the number of cases, as well as a decrease in the percentage of positive tests.
As of Thursday, more than 7,600 people in the state have contracted coronavirus, and 253 people have died.
This is a breaking news story. Stick with WFMY News 2 for updates.
RELATED: Letter from state senators requests information on plan to reopen, testing data from Governor's office