Gov. Cooper announces 3-part plan to reopen state, extends stay-at-home order through May 8

Gov. Cooper said North Carolina is flattening the curve, but our state is not ready to ease social distancing restrictions.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday the extension of the stay-at-home order through May 8, along with a three-phase plan to reopen the state.

The statewide stay-at-home order began on March 30 and originally would have ended on April 29.

Cooper said state leaders want to see more downward trends for coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations before restrictions can be lifted. He said the 3-part plan for reopening the state will be based on downward-trending data.

Here's a look at the three phases of the reopening plan:

PHASE 1:

Stay-at-home order remains in place, people can leave home for commercial activity

Those retailers and services will need to implement social distancing, cleaning and other protocols

Gatherings are still limited to no more than 10 people

Parks can open subject to gathering limits

Face coverings are recommended in public

Restrictions remain in place for nursing homes and other congregate living settings

Encouraging continued teleworking

PHASE 2 (at least 2-3 weeks after Phase 1):

Lift the stay-at-home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home

Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars and other businesses that can follow strict safety protocols and reduced capacity

Allow gathering at houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity

Increase the number of people allowed at gatherings

Open public playgrounds

Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes

PHASE 3 (at least 4-6 weeks after Phase 2):

Ease restrictions for vulnerable populations while encouraging social distancing

Allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, churches, and entertainment venues

Further increase the number of people allowed at gatherings

Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes

NCDHHS Dr. Mandy Cohen said more testing and tracing are needed throughout the state in order to better determine the trends.

"We have flattened the curve, but we are not there quite yet," Cohen said.

Cohen said we still want to see a decrease or a sustained leveling in the number of cases, as well as a decrease in the percentage of positive tests.

As of Thursday, more than 7,600 people in the state have contracted coronavirus, and 253 people have died.