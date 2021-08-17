Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson said the governor is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment and will isolate in the Governor's Mansion.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Tuesday afternoon.

"Gov. Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner said. “The governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Gov. Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently.”

Miner said the governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily. He said Gov. Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

Abbott received his COVID-19 vaccine in December of 2020 on live TV as part of a campaign to show it's "safe and easy." The Governor's Office at the time confirmed Abbott received the Pfizer vaccine.

"Gov. Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms,” said Miner.

Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight.



Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.



Let's keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

Those who have been in close contact with the governor have been notified.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Abbott delivered a speech on Monday night to a crowd of around 600 people in Collin County with few people wearing masks and almost no social distancing. On Twitter, Abbott called it a "standing room only event."

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative, his office said.

After the news on Tuesday, Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued a statement wishing the governor well, and sending him wishes for "a smooth and speedy recovery."

"COVID is not a partisan issue," said Hinojosa. "This is a stark reminder that no one is immune to this surge, especially as the delta variant continues to spread rapidly among our communities. A year-and-a-half into this pandemic, all Texas families continue to grapple with COVID-19, and my heart goes out to all those impacted by this dangerous virus."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also released a statement about the positive test result.

"I am sorry to hear the news that Gov. Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19," said Patrick. "Please join Jan and me in prayer for him. I’ve been in touch with Gov. Abbott and I stand ready to assist him in any way possible."

The news comes as Texas is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and lagging vaccination rates.

Texas reported 20,123 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the average to 12,622 per day over the past week – the highest since Feb. 5, up 20% from a week ago and up 448% from a month ago. There are 12,227 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized statewide in Texas – the most since Jan. 27, up 22% from a week ago and up 316% from a month ago.

Despite rising cases and hospitalizations, Abbott has resisted challenges to his executive order banning vaccine and mask mandates. The issue has made its way to the Texas Supreme Court as schools across the state implement mask requirements, defying the governor's order.

Honor to meet with @JimmieVaughan—brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan and a legendary Texas musician in his own right.



Hope to catch your show in September at the @ErwinCenter. pic.twitter.com/QNv4K8JmhT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

Prior to the governor's announcement, he posted a photo with guitarist Jimmie Vaughan. Vaughan's Twitter page posted the following statement:

"We want to let everyone know, that despite the news today of Governor Abbott’s positive Covid diagnosis, Jimmie & family have tested negative and are doing fine. Thanks so very much to all who reached out with concern. We wish the Governor a speedy recovery."