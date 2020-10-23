Gov. Northam announces $22 million for statewide COVID-19 vaccination program

The program will distribute the vaccine when it is safely approved for public use.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday morning that $22 million in CARES Act funding will be used to create a statewide COVID-19 vaccination program.

Virginia’s draft vaccination plan was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month.

Several pharmaceutical companies are working to create COVID-19 vaccines. They are expected to be approved by the FDA for distribution in the coming months.

The $22 million funding goes toward the Virginia Department of Health's vaccination preparation through 2020.