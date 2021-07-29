Gov. Northam recommends all Virginians wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

The governor made the recommendation as many cities are seeing a rise in COV-19 cases due to the Delta variant. He emphasized it was recommended, not required.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginians should consider wearing a mask indoors in areas where there is a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Northam reiterated in his tweet it was a recommendation, not a requirement.

Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Suffolk, Portsmouth have high levels of Community Transmission, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker.

Norfolk and Hampton have a substantial level of Community Transmission.

Today, the state recorded the most daily cases since April. There were 1,101 coronavirus cases newly reported Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance recommending people wear masks in indoor public places in parts of the country that have seen at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

The agency said even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors.

The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.