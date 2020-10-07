Gov. Northam says Hampton Roads starting to see 'concerning increase' in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Northam said he sees a "concerning increase" in COVID-19 cases in Hampton Roads. He said he would not hesitate to impose restrictions if needed.

NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam said Hampton Roads is starting to see a "concerning increase" in COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, the governor said the Commonwealth overall has avoided the same spike being seen in other states such as Arizona, Florida, and Texas--but Hampton Roads is not the case.

Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Portsmouth reported their largest single-day increase in cases so far on Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health data.

Virginia Beach added 116 cases. That is by far its largest single-day increase yet. Most of those infections are in the 20-29 age group.

In Norfolk, it confirmed more than 71 new cases on Friday. About 16.3% of people tested came back with a positive result.

That's triple from what it was a month ago. The statewide percent of the positivity average is 6.3%.

Northam visited Hampton Roads on Friday. He made a stop at a community testing event in South Norfolk.

"We all have to stay vigilant—we have come too far to let our guard down now," Northam said in his post.

"We are taking a cautious approach to reopening so we can closely monitor what's happening."

He said Virginia officials will continue to watch the data in the coming days to ensure public health guidelines are being followed.

Northam said he would not hesitate to impose restrictions if needed.