'We are in danger' | Governor Cooper tightens North Carolina mask mandate

Governor Roy Cooper urged people to wear masks while with friends and family, at another person's home, at work and at the gym.

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the rapid spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper has ordered a tighter mask mandate for the entire state.

Cooper, alongside state health officials, announced the tighter executive order in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are in danger," Cooper said. "This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus."

Cooper described the rising metrics as dire. Last week, he announced the launch of a new county alert system that shows the levels of virus transmission and community spread in each North Carolina county. Counties can be designated as yellow (significant), orange (substantial) or red (critical), with red being the highest alert.

On Monday, the governor reported that 10 more counties reached the red status.

NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen reported Monday that the state's case trajectory is up and that hospitalizations are increasing.

In order to slow the spread, Cooper announced an executive order that will tighten the current mask mandate that's been in place since June.

Now, people are being urged to wear masks with friends and family members, while at another person's home, at the gym and in stores.

This order also strengthens the roles of businesses to ensure that their patrons and staff members are abiding by mask rules. It also builds on actions that limit gatherings to 10 people indoors as well as the occupancy restriction currently in place for businesses.

“Masks, distance, small gatherings — all of these are critical during the holidays and cold months ahead," Cooper remarked.