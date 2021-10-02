Gov. Cooper announces Group 3 vaccinations to begin Feb. 24, starting with teachers

Educators will be eligible for the vaccine starting Feb. 24. Other frontline essential workers in Group 3 will be eligible starting March 10.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday a timeline for Group 3 frontline workers becoming eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, beginning with teachers and child care workers on Feb. 24.

“I am grateful to all of our educators and school personnel for going above and beyond in this pandemic to care for children and help them continue to learn,” said Governor Cooper. “Starting with a smaller number of Group 3 frontline essential workers helps providers streamline vaccine distribution effectively and efficiently.”

Other frontline workers in Group 3 like law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers, etc., will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 10.

Cooper said the move to Group 3 vaccinations comes as the state will begin getting more vaccine supply in the coming weeks from the federal government.

However, vaccine supply is still limited. State leaders said that's why a gradual move into Group 3 is necessary. Those working in child care and schools, such as teachers, bus and van drivers, custodial and maintenance staff, and food service workers, will be eligible first. See a Deeper Dive here.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating frontline healthcare workers (Group 1) and adults 65 and older (Group 2). More than 40 percent of North Carolina's population of 65 and older adults have been vaccinated.