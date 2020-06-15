Governor: Decision on shuttered businesses comes next week

Gov. Roy Cooper says he'll announce whether some businesses that are still closed because of the outbreak will be allowed to reopen.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll announce early next week a decision on whether businesses still shuttered because of COVID-19 will be allowed to reopen.

Cooper’s current executive order expires June 26. It allows restaurants to have dine-in seating again and for barbershops and hair and nail salons to reopen. But bars, movie theaters and gyms remain closed.

The governor said Monday his decision will be based on science and data. He's worried about the recent upticks in cases and hospitalizations.