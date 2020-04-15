Governor Northam recruits medical, non-medical volunteers to fight coronavirus pandemic

The state's Chief Workforce Advisor, Dr. Megan Healy, said the battle against coronavirus would require people with many different talents.

NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam's office said Wednesday it was expanding efforts to recruit medical volunteers to help treat people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor's office, in tandem with Virginia Department of Health’s Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, is looking for people to help regardless whether or not they have a background in the medical field. The state needs people to handle logistics, communication, coordination, technology and other support roles.

However, students who are pursuing health or medical degrees are in particular demand.

The governor's office is also reaching out to people who have relevant experience and have recently filed for unemployment with the state.

"Whether you have a background in health care or just want to serve your community, Virginia needs you," Healy said.

The release said it may take up to 30,000 volunteers to help Virginia's hospitals and long-term care facilities during peak surge of the virus.

By Wednesday, 14,700 Virginians had signed up with the Medical Reserve Corps. The release from the governor's office said about half of those people have previous professional medical experience.