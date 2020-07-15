x
Hampton giving out hand sanitizer, masks to vulnerable communities

People can pick up the supplies at the Y.H. Thomas Neighborhood Center on Thomas Street or the West Hampton Community Center on Briarfield Road on July 17 and 20.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton City Government is aiming to give away 20,000 coroanvirus-prevention aids to vulnerable communities in the next week.

Employees will be passing out hand sanitizer and face masks in a drive-thru event on July 17 and July 20, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. 

People can pick up the supplies at the Y.H. Thomas Neighborhood Center on Thomas Street, or the West Hampton Community Center on Briarfield Road.

A release from the city said this event would be part of the Virginia Health Equity Project, and hoped to reach residents of the city's Aberdeen, Carybrook and Old North Hampton neighborhoods.

