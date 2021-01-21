Hampton, Peninsula health districts to vaccinate Phase 1b 'priority' recipients

Only frontline workers, people living in congregate settings and those 75 years old and up are eligible included in this priority Phase 1b group.

HAMPTON, Va. — Starting Friday, Jan. 22, the Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts will start vaccinating certain people under Phase 1b of Virginia's COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Health officials in these districts won't be vaccinating everyone who is eligible under this phase. Only frontline workers, people living in congregate settings and those 75 years old and up are eligible in this priority Phase 1b group.

This is due to a limited supply of the vaccine. The districts are still administering vaccine shots to Phase 1a healthcare providers. Once doses are more widely available, the districts will start vaccinating more people.

Those in the priority group are urged to register for the vaccine on the website of the health district they live in or dial 757-594-7496.

Links to websites and phone numbers for each of the districts are listed below:

757-315-3766 Hampton

757-594-8933 Peninsula