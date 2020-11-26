Hampton residents are urged to get COVID-19 test as cases increase

The Hampton Health District has reported an increase of COVID-19 cases for three weeks in a row.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton’s New Hope Baptist started to clean their parking lot area to get ready for their free COVID-19 testing drive-thru in December.

Senior Pastor Christopher Carter is concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in his city.

“This is real. This is not a hoax. This is not a joke. COVID-19 is real and it taking lives," said Carter.

Carter said the free testing site will be one of many in the City of Hampton.

“We have a large population in this north end of Hampton of seniors. And we want to make sure our seniors as well as other citizens are protected and they take the proper precautions and get tested to make sure everything is alright," said Carter.

The Hampton Health District reported rising cases for three weeks in a row. Health Director Dr. Natasha Dwamena sent 13News Now a statement about the rising cases in Hampton:

"The City of Hampton, like other localities in the Eastern Region, has experienced a steady increase in Covid-19 cases for over 3 weeks. The Hampton Health District continues to conduct case investigation as directed by VDH to identify and notify close contacts of the possible risk. There are six free community testing events scheduled in December in Hampton and we encourage citizens to participate in these drive through events. What everyone can do to turn the increase around is to wear a mask, frequent hand washing, safe distancing and small, if any, gathering. The best way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to stay within your own home circle of family."

"This is going to be a long, tough winter and we want to make sure that everybody stays healthy and stay fit. So we will ask the people to please wear your mask, please wash your hands, and please, please, please take the necessary precautions and secure in yourself your family and your community," said Carter.

On Wednesday the Hampton Health District reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, which is more than double the 17 cases reported on Tuesday.