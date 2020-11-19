Hampton Roads COVID testing centers seeing high demand ahead of Thanksgiving

“Patients want the results today, they don’t want to wait."

NORFOLK, Va. — The countdown to the holidays is on. We are a week away from Thanksgiving. Both federal and state-level health officials urge you to do the safe thing and just stay home.

It's a tough decision. Should you travel and should you get tested? If you do want a test, will you get an appointment?

"Over the last two weeks, our numbers have seemed to spike, again,” said East Beach Urgent Care Manager Grace McFadden.

McFadden said the facility is overwhelmed with testing. At least 50 people book rapid antigen test appointments, daily.

“Patients want the results today, they don’t want to wait,” McFadden said.

Hampton Roads Community Health Center officials said their Wednesday test days are always full, as well.

“We see between 25 and 40 individuals,” said HRCHC CEO Barbara Willis.

Lately, McFadden said more people are testing for work, or because they’re getting ready to travel.

“They want to have negative results before they go and see their family,” McFadden said.

Some nearby states have restrictions for visitors. Pennsylvania and Maryland require travelers to be tested 72 hours prior to arrival. New York and New Jersey require quarantines for travelers from most states.

However, some physicians do not recommend testing patients, without symptoms, at random. At Nowcare Urgent Care, patients go through a virtual screening process before they come in for a test.

Bayview Physicians Group, which runs Nowcare, is more selective when testing asymptomatic people. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeff Forman said he tests for work clearances and possible exposures, but not much else.

“I would not recommend just getting random testing just because you are traveling,” Dr. Forman said.

Dr. Forman fears an asymptomatic patient with a negative test result could feel a false sense of security.

“It’s not a ticket that you don’t have COVID and you won’t have COVID going forward,” Dr. Forman said.

The Virginia Department of Health recommends people quarantine before traveling and wear a mask and social distance when they get where they’re going.

And if you do need a test, McFadden said book it immediately.