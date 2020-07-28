Hospitalizations up, 'exponential increase' in patients presenting COVID-19 symptoms, healthcare leaders say

Leaders of Hampton Roads hospitals say they’re seeing more healthcare workers test positive from community spread as cases increase.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hampton Roads healthcare leaders say a resurgence of the coronavirus is straining staff and leading to an increase of hospitalizations

More than 400 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized among the Sentara, Chesapeake Regional, and Riverside Health systems.

“We’ve seen really an exponential increase over the last 10 days in terms of patients presenting with COVID symptoms,” said Riverside Health System President and COO Mike Dacey.

Chesapeake Regional President and CEO Reese Jackson said the increase of COVID-19 cases throughout Hampton Roads is evident in daily admissions.

“Yesterday we had 64 patients, a record high,” Jackson said. “Half of our ICU was COVID patients yesterday.”

On a call with Senator Mark Warner, Hampton Roads healthcare leaders said this spring, they were concerned about healthcare workers contracting the virus from sick patients. Now, they’re seeing more healthcare workers test positive from community spread.

"We’re seeing healthcare workers with social exposure outside of the workplace being the major issue, and right now we have 126 employees out because of quarantine," Dacey said.

Sentara Vice President Joel Bundy said he’s dealing with staffing issues with 150 employees – mostly nurses – who are currently out and under quarantine.

“Contact tracing is a big issue for employees who are being exposed outside of the workplace,” Bundy said.

With more cases, testing wait times are longer and local hospitals are using more masks and protective equipment each day.

“With our numbers going up and with the need to open additional COVID units, our PPE burn rate has tripled in the last three weeks,” said a Riverside Health System leader.

The healthcare leaders are asking for federal funding to counter “devastating” financial losses during this crisis. They’re also asking the community to work together in wearing masks, practicing hygiene, and distancing to slow the spread of the virus.