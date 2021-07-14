Hampton Roads medical directors trying to stay ahead of the curve with potential COVID-19 booster shot in sight

After overcoming obstacles at the beginning of the year, health leaders say they learned several lessons to prepare them for the potential future booster vaccine.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk and Virginia Beach Acting Health Director, Dr. Parham Jaberi, says they started the year off trying to keep up with the constant changes surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Now, they have to keep up with trying to get as many people as they can vaccinated.

It's an ongoing race health leaders like Dr. Jaberi say they are trying to keep up with, especially as the new Delta variant becomes more prominent in the U.S. and Hampton Roads.

"There are still hundreds and thousands of individuals in our community who have not gotten vaccinated," said Jaberi. "This is at a time when we're seeing the delta variant now come into our community and begin its spread."

Another hurdle medical directors may soon have to jump over are booster shots.

One of the big pharmacies producing the COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer, says its studies show a need for a booster shot later this year. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back on the idea, saying there is still time before one is needed.

"We're eventually going to see decreasing immunity as a result of these vaccines," Dr. Jaberi explained. "The problem is we just don't know when exactly that will occur. We don't know if we'll wait until it's only 90-percent effective or 80-percent effective to get a booster shot."

Dr. Jaberi says it's a waiting game for when Pfizer and other pharmacies get the green light from the CDC and other health leaders. However, the second it is approved, he says they will be ready to run with the experience they received this past year.

"We had a lot of learning curves. We went through the troubles of trying to go through the CDC, then the state sign-up systems for the vaccine, until we finally got our own," said Jaberi. "We've demonstrated we can do mass vaccination clinics, very very large clinics, but we can also be more surgical in our approach. We're able to now create links for individuals to request a specific vaccine that they want at the time they want it."

Jaberi says he wants more people in Hampton Roads and across Virginia to be open to receiving the COVID-19 shot to help keep the number of virus cases down.