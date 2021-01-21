Hampton Roads Planning District Commission requests Northam's help increasing rate of vaccinations

The commission stated that the Hampton Roads area is ready to start distributing the COVID-19 vaccine at a faster rate, but the region needs the state's help.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission has sent a letter to Governor Northam requesting that the rate of vaccinations be increased in the region.

Some localities in the area are starting to move to Phase 1b of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, which will expand vaccine distribution to people ages 65 and up and many frontline essential workers.

HRPDC noted that Virginia is lagging behind other states when it comes to vaccinations as cases continue to rise across the Hampton Roads area. The commission explained that they have the infrastructure necessary to start large-scale distributions.

However, in the letter, they outlined a number of existing issues that are keeping much of the region from mass circulation and are urging the state and the Virginia Department of Health to assist in this matter.