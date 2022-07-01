2 Hampton Roads vaccine clinics to expand COVID-19 testing in wake of rising demand

The demand for COVID-19 testing has recently surged, along with the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

NORFOLK, Va. — More COVID-19 tests are coming to vaccine clinics in Norfolk and Newport News, which we will see beginning as early as Tuesday morning.

Virginia health leaders are calling the new expansion a "one-stop-shop" because you'll soon be able to get your COVID-19 test and your vaccine at the Community Vaccination Clinics (CVC) in a more organized fashion.

Now, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is calling those Community Testing Clinics, or "CTC."

It's part of Gov. Ralph Northam's recent announcement that state health leaders would bring testing clinics to nine regions across the Commonwealth. The demand for COVID-19 testing has recently surged, along with the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

VDH Chief Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Parham Jaberi, said they witnessed the long lines at the testing clinics and knew more was needed when they couldn't serve every person in those lines.

"We know what we've seen over the last week or two, people waited in long lines and never been served, because time runs out," said Dr. Jaberi.

Now, the clinics at the Military Circle Mall in Norfolk and the Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News are getting a face-lift with the expansion of the testing availability.

Dr. Jaberi said VDH is dividing the Military Circle Mall into two sections: one for testing and another for vaccinations. He said people getting their vaccines or booster shots will line up to go into the building for their doses, while those looking to get a test will mainly use the outdoor tents that are ventilated.

The expansion comes a few days late for Julie Jordan, who struggled to find a test before she starts her new job Monday morning. She's one of the dozens of people who showed up to the mall to get a test but couldn't get one.

"I tried to go on the VDH website and went through all those contacts," said Jordan after she disappointedly saw the 'No testing today' sign on the door of the mall entrance. "I tried going online, but those appointments are booked way out or there are none available at all."

“No testing today”

Several people showed up for a test at the Military Circle Mall for a #COVID19 test, after struggling to find one in other areas.

One woman says she has to get a test before she can start her new job on Monday, but time and testing availability is running out pic.twitter.com/LpaVhWE5D2 — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) January 7, 2022

Dr. Jaberi said this is the exact reason the Virginia Department of Health expanded its site.

He also urged people to understand that all the testing slots will be by appointment only. He said he understands many people are looking for a test, adding, "We'll make accommodations for certain individuals who are at higher risk or are part of an outbreak response, but people got to know it's going to be a little different. It'll be appointment-only."

The Military Circle Mall's newly organized site is set to run Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays of each week from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Dr. Jaberi said the Monday testing clinics at the mall will still run during the afternoon of January 10, but after that, the schedule will be Tuesdays through Thursdays. He said the clinic in Newport News is expected to follow the same schedule.