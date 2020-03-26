Hampton senior living community confirms resident tested positive for coronavirus

A resident of The Chamberlin in Hampton has tested positive for COVID-19. That person is in self-isolation, but the community is urging residents to self-quarantine.

HAMPTON, Va. — A spokesman with Harmony Senior Services confirmed that a resident at an independent, senior living community in Hampton contracted COVID-19.

Harmony Senior Services owns and operates The Chamberlin, which is located on Fort Monroe. According to a company spokesman, the resident visited family last week, then later went to the hospital and tested positive for the virus.

The resident currently is at a hospital; however, the company is urging all residents at The Chamberlin to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Virginia Department of Health has been notified about the positive test.

The retirement community has implemented other measures to preserve the health and safety of residents and staff:

We are strongly urging for all residents and essential visitors to enter and exit the building from the main entrance.

Daily temperature screenings will be conducted for all residents for the next 14 days. A technician will come to your apartment.

We are identifying and communicating directly with anyone who had regular contact with the resident.

Anyone who exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 (high fever, extreme fatigue, respiratory difficulties) should notify their personal physician immediately and be tested. Please inform us if you are tested and the result so we can inform and protect others.

Essential personnel only are being allowed on The Chamberlin premises and are undergoing regular temperature screenings.

All community activities have been curtailed.

Please continue to have all meals in your apartment.

Please place trash outside your door for pick up.

We are cleaning and disinfecting all areas with increased diligence.

Transportation for emergent medical appoints or needs will continue.