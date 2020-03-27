Hampton sheriff's deputy tests positive for COVID-19

A Hampton sheriff's deputy tested positive for COVID-19. The office considers their work environment to be a low risk for spread since the deputy was asymptomatic.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Sheriff's Office confirmed that one of their deputies tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The sheriff's office released details about the new case on Friday. They say that they were notified on Thursday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The deputy worked in the intake/booking area. The sheriff's office has been in contact with the Hampton Health Department.

They consider the office to be a low risk for potential community spread or other COVID-19 cases since the deputy was asymptomatic while at work.

They have taken precautionary measures and are following self-monitoring guidelines according to the Hampton Health Department.