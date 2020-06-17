Hampton University release fall reopening plan; students, employees must get tested for COVID-19

Hampton's Fall reopening plan is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health.

HAMPTON, Va. — Colleges and Universities are preparing for the fall semester, all while keeping an eye on the COVID-19 pandemic. Hampton University’s plan includes big changes.

Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey appointed three working groups to determine the best and safest way for Hampton to move forward, the Infectious Disease and Prevention Working Group, chaired by Dr. Barbara L. Inman, the Financial Stabilization Task Force, chaired by Mrs. Doretha J. Spells and the Transformational Revitalization Task Force, chaired by Dr. JoAnn W. Haysbert.

All students, faculty, staff, and administrators must get tested for coronavirus when they return to campus. Everyone must wear face coverings in public places and outdoors. The university will frequently conduct temperature screenings. Buffet style, self-serve foods, and beverage stations are now gone. The fall semester will start and end earlier to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

These are just a few of the changes.

Dr. Harvey wrote a letter to students last Friday. In it, he said the university's reopening plan is based on guidance from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, and the University's efforts to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.

Eunique Nyonly has one more semester left at Hampton University. While she's ready to get started so she can graduate, she's hesitant to return to campus because of the current pandemic.

She has mixed feelings about the plan.

“I will still wear my mask, have sanitizer, but it will be concerning because people are coming from hot spot areas,” Nyonly said. “I understand the testing, but I wish we could continue with virtual learning. I know people want to get back but it's not worth it.”

The new start date for fall classes 2020 will be August 10, 2020, and the end date will be November 20, 2020.