Hampton University to begin spring semester with remote learning

The first two weeks of the semester will be virtual, the university announced in a letter sent Monday.

HAMPTON, Va. — Students attending Hampton University will begin their spring semester with remote learning, the university announced.

In a letter to students, Barbara Inman, Vice President for Administrative Services, announced the first two weeks will be done virtually.

The change comes as the omicron variant continues to spread across Hampton Roads and Virginia.

"Many are aware that COVID – 19 cases are increasing and the omicron variant is spreading. This has caused canceled flights, altered travel plans and breakthrough cases. With this in mind, Hampton University has made adjustments to our plans for the start of the spring semester," Inman wrote.

Classes will still begin on the previously scheduled date of January 10, but they will be conducted via Zoom and Blackboard Collaborate.

Hampton University sent schedules to students in regard to move-in and testing and the school is asking students to follow that schedule and get tested in Holland Hall no later than 5 p.m. on January 13.

Students are also being asked to continue wearing face coverings and practice social distancing.