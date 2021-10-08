HanesBrands US office employees required to get COVID-19 vaccine

All U.S. office employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HanesBrands will require all its U.S. office employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Winston-Salem-based apparel company said Wednesday that all workers must be fully vaccinated by October 15.

“Our top priority throughout the pandemic has been – and will continue to be – the health and safety of our associates,” said Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands’ CEO. “We believe that vaccination is the best way for our associates to protect themselves, their families and their communities against the virus.”

HanesBrands said most employees will return to offices on October 18. The company said it will continue to monitor the situation and update plans as the pandemic continues.

“Our team has done an incredible job of serving our global consumers in a very challenging environment, but we know we’re even more effective when we’re together,” Bratspies said. “It’s clear that the best way to work together safely is for all of us to be vaccinated.”