Head of manufacturers' organization has word for COVID-19 protesters: 'idiots'

Jay Timmons says there are ways to make your point, without endangering yourself and others.

NORFOLK, Va. — The protests in Virginia have so far been relatively tame, compared to some other places around the country.

Still, the thought of groups of people gathering -- not social distancing -- seeking what he sees as a premature re-opening of businesses, was enough to prompt Jay Timmons to respond.

"Idiots," he called them on his Facebook page.

"It is so irresponsible," he said. "And I used 'idiots' in my postings on this. And I don't know what else to say to get folks' attention. If you want to express yourself to your government, you can. You don't have to do it in a way that endangers the lives of so many people."

Timmons is president and CEO of the 14,000-member National Association of Manufacturers.

"Our manufacturers have to be at work," he said. "So what we have to do is make sure they're protected as much as possible, so A., they don't get sick, B., we don't get another spike in sickness, and C., we don't have another rebound when states re-open. So this really important. People need to not protest."

The Northern Virginia resident and one-time aide to former Governor George Allen is against re-opening in any way that would raise the risk of another wave of infections and deaths... and a new round of economic restrictions.