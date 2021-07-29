Health department hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at schools in Virginia Beach

Health officials said they'd offer COVID-19 vaccine to people at four of the city's public schools.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health said it is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at four schools from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5.

The health department partnered with Virginia Beach City Public Schools to offer vaccines to students, faculty, staff, and members of the general public.

The department encouraged people to make appointments but said walk-ins were welcome, too.

People who are younger than 18 can get the Pfizer vaccine. They will need to have a parent or legal guardian with them in order to get the vaccine.

Anyone who is 18 or older will have the option to get the Pfizer vaccine (which requires two doses) or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (a single-dose vaccine).

You'll find the school locations below. Hours for each clinic are 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates. Click the name of the school to schedule an appointment for that location.

Monday, Aug. 2

College Park Elementary, 1110 Bennington Rd.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Green Run Elementary, 1200 Green Garden Cir.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Birdneck Elementary, 957 S. Birdneck Rd.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Bayside Middle School, 965 Newtown Rd.