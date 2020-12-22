Health experts warn of coronavirus 'surge' in January as Americans travel for the holiday

As coronavirus cases reach the highest they’ve ever been since the pandemic started, health officials have a grim warning: January could be even worse.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — Right now, we are in the middle of the biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began and health experts are warning about an unprecedented surge next month.

Three Rivers Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams said despite warnings to stay home, people are traveling and gathering for the holidays.

“It’s really hard to predict how large the surge could become. Let’s just say it sets the stage for an even more perfect pandemic storm," Wiliams said. "Early January, mid-January on until February, we could see a rolling wave of cases that are significant to the point that we’ve not seen before.”

Williams said we’re already seeing a surge from the four-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend and this time around, Americans have two weeks of potential holiday travel, until New Year's Day.

“People are already starting to travel extensively this week. If we imagine two weeks of travel... case numbers could reach extremely high levels," he said.

He said the trends are already pointing in that direction. States across the country are reporting record hospitalizations.

The U.S. hit its deadliest year on record, with many families losing loved ones to COVID-19.

The country’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci has already warned of a “dark” January, a spike in hospitalizations and death.

Williams said people should not let their guard down and remember to social distance and wear masks.