Health officials confirm first COVID-19 death in Norfolk

Officials say a man in his 80s has died from COVID-19. That marks the first coronavirus death in Norfolk. There more than 30 cases in the city.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Health Department confirmed that someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19 died.

Health officials released details about the death on Wednesday. The resident was a male in his 80s, but that's all the information officials will release on the patient.

“It is with great sadness we have learned a Norfolk resident has died of COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family, as well as those impacted by the outbreak,” said Norfolk Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay. “It is very important for all of us to take this illness seriously. We need to follow precautions to protect our loved ones and ourselves. It is especially important for those who are at a higher risk, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.” 

The first coronavirus case in Norfolk was reported on March 18. Since then, the official COVID-19 count in the city has risen to 33.

