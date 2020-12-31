Health officials: more cases of new COVID strain likely, but holiday surges immediate threat

"We haven’t even gotten to the Christmas surge yet, so we're gonna have a surge upon a surge," said EVMS Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Edward Oldfield.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 is following us into 2021.

As the year of the pandemic comes to a close, a new strain found in the United Kingdom has been identified in parts of the U.S.

The news is concerning for frontline workers like Christy Davis, who works as a nurse in Virginia Beach. Davis said she’s eager to see the finish line, but has forced herself not to get hopeful.

For her, 2020 has felt like a never-ending marathon.

“I’m trying to just do one day at a time. Some days you go in and it’s good. Other days, it’s not so good,” said Davis. “My biggest worry is just constantly thinking, 'I don’t wanna bring something home to my loved ones.'”

Davis, who has already received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, said she’s tried to take every precaution to keep her family safe this year. Like many frontline workers, she’s physically and mentally exhausted.

Scientists across the world are racing to learn more about the new COVID-19 variant.

So far, experts believe the coronavirus vaccines are effective against this new strain. They believe the new strain is 70% more contagious, meaning it can spread a lot faster. The positive side is, it’s not believed to cause more severe illness.

The U.K. found the new strain due to the high amount of genetic testing they conduct.

Dr. Edward Oldfield, an infectious disease expert at Eastern Virginia Medical School said new strains of viruses are common.

“This is gonna continue to happen. What we have to do is increase the amount of genetic sequencing does, so we can stay on top of these mutations,” said Oldfield.

He said the new strain isn’t the only threat the U.S. and Virginia are facing.

“We haven’t even gotten to the Christmas surge yet,” said Oldfield. “On top of that, you can imagine people in bars, drinking on New Years Eve without a mask on… so we’re gonna have a surge upon a surge. It’s gonna be a virus scourge.”

Davis has stood by COVID-19 patients countless times since the start of the pandemic.

Beyond providing care, she has comforted them during their final moments spent without family by their side.

Davis, who considers herself a faithful person, said she joins her patients in prayer when they ask her to.

“Just having that last prayer with them…they’re able to say, ‘It’s okay, just tell my family I love them,’” said David. “The hard part is when they don’t know and they’re still in denial and there’s nothing you can do for them.”

She hopes 2021 will be the year the pandemic comes to an end for good.