Healthcare providers launch #MaskUp757 campaign

Hampton Roads health providers are coming together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

NORFOLK, Va. — Healthcare providers across Hampton Roads want you to wear a mask.

On Monday, they launched a new campaign called #MaskUp757. You can expect to see postings about it on social media, websites, and even billboards.

Multiple health systems, including CHKD, EVMS, Bon Secours, Riverside, and Sentara are all joining forces in this effort with the common goal of keeping the community safe.

The hospitals say that as COVID-19 cases spike in Hampton Roads, it's important for people to wear a mask, social distance, and wash their hands.