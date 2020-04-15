Healthcare workers battling COVID-19 can get free stay at Diamond Resorts

The company has booked more than 1,400 free room stays for first responders and medical personnel in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Diamond Resorts is offering a relaxing stay to healthcare workers across the country responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three of their Virginia Beach properties are part of the program: Beach Quarters Resort, Ocean Beach Club and Boardwalk Resort and Villas.

They are also offering contactless check-in and check-out and increasing room cleanings. Staff will also block off a room for 72 hours after use.

Diamond Resort CEO Mike Flaskey hopes it gives medical personnel and their families some peace of mind during this time.

“We thought, we’ve got 70 percent of our resorts sitting empty,” Flaskey said. “Why would we not consider allowing our medical personnel to stay for free?”