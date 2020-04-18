Here's what Jacksonville Beach looked like during partial 'reopening' Friday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — NEW: Live Cam: Here’s what Jacksonville Beach looks like right now 🏖️
Jacksonville made national headlines Friday for the partial reopening of beaches. Unfortunately, many of those reports carried old photos and videos of crowded beaches causing many in the U.S. to ask, 'what's going on down there?' Here's drone video of what Jacksonville Beach looked like Friday evening.
As Jacksonville leads the country and much of the world in reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, all eyes are on the First Coast. Here's a live shot of the beach.
Here's video of First Coast News' Alex Livingston and David Jones talking live Saturday morning showing what Jacksonville Beach looked like the morning after "reopening."
RELATED: 'We've reached our peak:' Jacksonville doctor praises city, state for flattening COVID-19 curve