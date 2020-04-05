Here's what Phase 1 of reopening in Virginia looks like

Gov. Ralph Northam said the state will have three phases to open up. Phase 1 will allow businesses to re-open, with limitations.

Northam said the state will have three phases to open up. Phase 1 will allow businesses to re-open, with limitations.

The state will be publishing specific health and guidelines for businesses to follow during this phase, according to Northam.

For example, people can go to the hair salon and barber, but will need to make an appointment, and restaurants can reopen but will need to limit their seating to allow for social distancing.

“We will accommodate the needs of churches and houses of worship to gather in person, but social distancing still matters even at church,” Northam said.

Phase 1 for reopening in Virginia would mean:

Policies to keep customers and workers separate

Conferences and trade shows limited, as short as possible

No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals

individuals Short breaks for workers to wash hands

Separate guidelines for specific businesses will be published

Lower capacities in gyms, restaurants, and shops.

Northam said that Phase 1 will likely last for two-to-three weeks or longer, depending on the ongoing number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

After Phase 1, Northam said the state will go into Phase 2. This will lift some of the restrictions the state is under, but life will not go back to normal.

Phase 2 for reopening in Virginia would mean:

Stay-at-home for vulnerable populations

No social gatherings of more than 50 people

people Continued social distancing

Face coverings recommended in public

Further easing business limitations

*Note: Phase 2 could last 2-4 weeks or longer

Phase 3 for reopening in Virginia would mean:

Safer at home for vulnerable populations

Remove the ban on social gatherings

Remove capacity limits on establishments

Continue heightened cleaning and disinfection

Possible other measures

Northam said Phases 2 and 3 will likely also last three weeks as long as the health data supports it. The governor also noted that Phase 3 could be 10-to-12 weeks away or more.

The governor said even when the state is ready to move into a new phase, the virus will still present and people should remain vigilant. He said it will not be irradicated until there is a vaccine.

"This virus is still here," Northam said. "It has not gone away and will not go away until we find a vaccination. Hopefully, that will be at the end of this year or sometime next year."

In addition, Northam extended his Executive Order 53 – which closes nonessential businesses and restricting social gatherings – through May 14. Northam didn’t say if that would be extended again.

On Monday, Virginia reported 821 new cases and 24 additional deaths due to COVID-19, with a total of 19,492 reported positive cases in the commonwealth.

