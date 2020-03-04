Here's when COVID-19 could peak in the DMV

Projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show when D.C., Maryland and Virginia could each be hardest hit by the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — It's hard to hear, and hard to say: Things will get worse before they get better.

The state of Maryland could see the number of coronavirus patients needing a hospital bed overwhelm the amount available by the middle of April, according to projections from a global health research center.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) is part of the University of Washington (state). Its projections were included in a White House press conference on Tuesday when Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said the U.S. could see 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from COVID-19 if social distancing is maintained. Without such efforts, health experts have projected the death toll could be in the millions.

IHME has published on its website detailed projections for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, including the number of ICU beds and ventilators that may be needed and when each state could hit the peak of the virus.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

D.C. projected to hit its coronavirus peak as early as April 15.

District could run out of ICU beds even before that.

Mayor Muriel Bowser to announce medical surge plan details on Friday.

MARYLAND

Maryland projected to hit its peak need for resources around April 29.

State projected to have a shortage of more than 1,500 general hospital beds and 550 ICU beds.

Could see as many as 53 deaths per day from COVID-19 by the end of April.

VIRGINIA

Virginia not projected to see coronavirus peak until May 20.

Commonwealth could see a shortage of more than 600 ICU beds.

IHME estimates Virginia could see more than 3,100 deaths from COVID-19.

See a more detailed breakdown of what IHME projects for the DMV, along with what we’ve heard from officials addressing these concerns, below:

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: April 15

IHME projects D.C. could hit its peak resource use from coronavirus in just 13 days – on April 15. But, it could run into a shortage of available ICU beds even before that.

The center projects that by April 4, D.C. could need 95 ICU beds for patients suffering from the virus, with an upper range of 113 beds. According to D.C.’s own hospital status data, the city currently has 92 ICU beds available.



On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to District hospitals saying the city was trying to make 1,000 new hospital beds available by April 15 as part of a medical surge. The Mayor is expected to disclose more about the city’s readiness for a possible surge in coronavirus cases at her press briefing Friday.

On the ventilator front, IHME projects the city will need 109 invasive ventilators at the virus’ peak. According to the District’s numbers, city hospitals currently have 240 ventilators available. However, at least one D.C. woman has already told WUSA9 that doctors urged her to rush her father's end-of-life process to free up his ventilator for other patients because of the coronavirus.

As of April 2, D.C. had reported 12 deaths related to the coronavirus. By August 4, IHME projects that number could rise to between 176 and 273.

MARYLAND: April 29

On Thursday, Maryland reported 346 new cases of the coronavirus – its highest single-day total yet. As of April 2, that brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 2,331.

Maryland reported the first five cases of coronavirus in the DMV, and has so far led the area in new cases. IHME projects that trend will continue for the short-term, with the state not reaching peak resource use from the coronavirus until April 29.

At that point, IHME estimates Maryland will need nearly 5,500 hospital beds and more than 800 ICU bed, along with 659 ventilators. According to the IHME’s numbers, that would put Maryland at a shortage of more than 1,500 general hospital beds and more than 550 ICU beds at the virus’ peak.

Last week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state has been able to make 2,400 hospital beds available for potential coronavirus patients, and he has pushed to make another 500 more available by May 1.

IHME projects at its peak, Maryland could see 53 deaths per day from the coronavirus by the end of April. By August 4, IHME projects Maryland could have 1,758 deaths – with an upper range of more than 4,400.

VIRGINIA: May 20

The coronavirus pandemic may have the longest tail of the DMV in Virginia, according to IHME, which projects the Commonwealth might not see peak resource use from the virus until May 20 – more than a month after D.C.

While IHME projects Virginia may have just enough general hospital beds, the center estimates it could run into a shortage of more than 600 ICU beds. Another concern, as highlighted by a WUSA9 investigation last week, is that Virginia’s medical beds aren’t evenly distributed around the state. In fact, we found dozens of counties without any reported ICU beds at all.

The good news is that IHME predicts the Commonwealth will have enough ventilators to meet demand, even at peak resource use. IHME estimates Virginia will need 750 ventilators for coronavirus patients at the height of the virus. A joint study examining data from the 2009 American Hospital Association survey found that, at the time, Virginia had an estimated 1,334 full-feature ventilators available. Virginia Health Secretary Dr. Daniel Carey has said that the Commonwealth’s current supply is even greater.

Still, IHME predicts at its peak, Virginia could see 58 or more deaths per day from the coronavirus. And, because the center predicts the virus will have a longer tail in the Commonwealth, IHME estimates as 3,152 Virginians may die as a result of COVID-19 – with an upper bound of nearly 10,000.