Hampton Roads high schools taking COVID-19 safety measures as football season kicks off

After several high schools in Hampton Roads had to cancel the first couple of football games due to COVID-19 concerns, other divisions are taking precautions.

Football is back in play for high schools in Hampton Roads, but unfortunately, so is the coronavirus.

Families and friends are expected to fill the stands as players hit the field Friday night for the first set of games.

Virginia Beach, Newport News, and Gloucester Public Schools all had to recently cancel the first couple of games of the season due to COVID-19 cases.

Chesapeake Public Schools' Supervisor of Health Services, Trudy Jelderks, said they are taking steps to track the virus among an active crowd and sport.

“We definitely have ongoing concerns when it comes to the Delta variant," said Jelderks. "We're looking at anybody who identifies as a close contact, but of course, when they're actively engaged, it's very challenging to wear masks and use mitigation strategies, so as a result of that, our quarantine base is very large."

Chesapeake's Supervisor of Student Activities, Kevin Cole, said he doesn't want these challenges to get in the way of the games' excitement.

He said the school division is making safety recommendations, but no one is required to follow strict protocols.

"We're recommending that they wear masks when they're not actively engaged. We're recommending that they keep the three-foot distance when they can," said Cole. "Spectators in the stands, same thing, we're recommending them to wear masks and sit with their families."

Cole said if there are any coronavirus concerns, they will have to follow protocol, and either postpone or cancel any games as needed.

In addition, a spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools said the division will not require masks or limit capacity for its football games, but the division will ask team players to quarantine if any of them test positive for COVID-19.