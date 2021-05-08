High school students in Hampton design low-cost ventilators to aid shortage

15 students from Hampton and Phoebus High Schools spent the summer designing low-cost ventilator options.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A group of local high school students is doing its part, in the fight against COVID-19.

One thing that hospitals are dealing with nationwide right now is a ventilator shortage.

Fifteen students from Hampton High School and Phoebus High School spent the summer designing low-cost ventilator options, and they got the chance to present them to staff at ECPI University this week.