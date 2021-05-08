High school students in Hampton design low-cost ventilators to aid shortage

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A group of local high school students is doing its part, in the fight against COVID-19.
One thing that hospitals are dealing with nationwide right now is a ventilator shortage.
Fifteen students from Hampton High School and Phoebus High School spent the summer designing low-cost ventilator options, and they got the chance to present them to staff at ECPI University this week.
Their prototypes are created using 3D printers, and the University's program director says it's a noble effort that could help fill the ventilator shortage gap.