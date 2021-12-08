An emergency meeting will take place on Aug. 18. One hour of public comment will be allotted for those who wish to speak.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board is calling an emergency meeting after thousands of students across the district are either in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19.

According to a press release, as of Monday, 5,599 students and 316 employees are either in isolation or quarantining due to the virus after returning to the classroom last week.

"Isolation refers to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 while quarantine refers to those who have had close contact with a positive case," the school district wrote.

In total, the number of students in isolation or quarantine accounts for 3 percent of the district's entire student population.

The school board attempted the mitigate the impact COVID may have on the school year by defying an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and announcing a mask policy for students. The policy gives parents the option to opt their child out.

To opt-out, parents must fill out an online form for each student.

Of the roughly 194,000 Hillsborough County Schools students, 27,559 students have been opted out of the mask mandate by their parents as of Aug. 11, district spokesperson Erin Maloney said.

The school board is set to meet from 1-3:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 at 901 East Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. Ways to best mitigate against the spread of COVID-19 and a discussion about including mandatory face coverings for all students and staff are among topics that will be discussed.