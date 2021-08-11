White House vaccine coordinator urging COVID-19 shots before the holidays

Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep you and your loved ones safe from COVID-19 this holiday season,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holiday season is quickly approaching and more people will be gathering to celebrate this year after skipping last year to stay safe from COVID-19.

However, the risk is still very real for people who still aren't vaccinated against the virus. Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House vaccination coordinator, said if you aren't yet vaccinated, you are five times more likely to catch the virus, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die compared to someone who is fully vaccinated.

Choucair is urging everyone who isn't fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the shot immediately.

"As we head into this holiday season, we expect people to get together and go back to holiday gatherings," Choucair said. "We want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to protect people. Vaccination is this wonderful tool that we have in our toolbox to be able to protect people, their families and protect communities, so if you're still unvaccinated, you still have an opportunity to get vaccinated before the holiday season so you can celebrate in a safer way so you won't be a risk to yourself or others."

Many health care providers, including Atrium Health and Novant Health, are offering the vaccine at clinics and practices across the Charlotte area. COVID-19 vaccines are also being offered at pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

