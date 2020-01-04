Home Depot to limit number of customers allowed in at one time

The company says it will take other steps to deter high traffic and promote social distancing at stores.

ATLANTA — The Home Depot announced early Wednesday morning it would begin limiting the number of customers allowed into stores at one time, among a number of changes it says are being taken to deter high traffic and promote social distancing at stores.

In a response to 11Alive asking for the exact number, the company said: "For most of our stores, the customer limit is 100 customers at a time. (For context, our stores average over 100,000 square feet sprawled across a single level, so this provides less than one person per 1000 square feet or about a seven foot radius)."

The Home Depot said it will also be "marking floors and adding signage to help customers and associates maintain safe distances" and "eliminating major spring promotions to avoid driving high levels of traffic to stores."

"As our communities battle COVID-19, The Home Depot is committed to providing the essential needs required to maintain homes and businesses while doing our best to protect our valued customers and associates," Craig Menear, the president, CEO and chairman of The Home Depot said in the release. "This has resulted in several temporary changes to our business as we look out for your safety and the safety of our associates."

The company said it would also be sending thermometers to stores and asking employees to perform health checks before starting shifts.

It will be "limiting services and installations to those that are essential for maintenance and repair needs in impacted markets," as well.

The Home Depot has previously announced more limited hours, with stores closing at 6 p.m., and additional paid sick time for store associates.





