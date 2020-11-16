Household items flying off the shelves in Hampton Roads amid COVID-19 surge

Virginia is averaging 1,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases per day, up from a statewide peak of around 1,200 back in May.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Shortly after new restrictions were announced to reduce the spread of COVID-19, a familiar scene started playing out across Hampton Roads.

Items like toilet paper are flying off the shelves again. Toilet paper is about gone in a Newport News Target. It's going fast at a Kroger in York County.

Health experts say a surge in coronavirus cases is coming, and people will start stocking up again.

CJ Prather knows all too well how hard it was for people to find certain products earlier this year.

"I think people are unduly afraid," Prather said. "I kept looking and asking the same questions: 'Does it come in?' It came in this morning but you should've been here earlier."

Some stores are once again placing a limit on the amount of toilet paper and disinfectant wipes shoppers can buy.

"When do we get back to normal?" Prather asked. "I think it's overreaction."

Signs are going up and down several aisles so stores aren't wiped out of products as quickly as before.

Corporate Affairs Manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic Allison McGee said in a statement: To ensure all customers have access to what they need, we’ve proactively and temporarily set purchase limits on certain products to two per customer, including bath tissue, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap. These purchase limits apply in-store as well as to e-commerce orders.

Shoppers say here we go again.