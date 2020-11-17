How COVID mutations have changed hospital treatments since the beginning of the pandemic

How far has the medical community come, and how much left is there to go?

NORFOLK, Va. — For something as ever-changing as the novel coronavirus, new and updated treatments are imperative to hospital staff in the fight against the virus.

“We went from wanting to early on, put patients on ventilators to realizing that we shouldn’t start them early; breathing machines may be actually harming patients," said Dr. Edward Oldfield with Eastern Virginia Medical School.

After months of treatment through the pandemic, medical experts tell 13News Now that hospitals have adapted to different kinds of treatment since the beginning of the pandemic.

Doctors are less reliant on ventilators to treat breathing problems, now opting more often for varying levels of oxygen-streams for patients. Steroids, which were once avoided by medical staff at the onset of the pandemic, have now become a more regular part of treatment.

“The amount of virus has decreased. Instead of high viral loads, more people with lower viral loads and less severe disease," Dr. Oldfield said.

Oldfield also mentioned the benefits of the "prone" position, a natural way to improve patient breathing by having them lay on their stomachs.

These changes are due in large part to the changing of the novel coronavirus itself.

“This virus has changed and I think that’s added to the success with treatments," Ernie Wicher, a respiratory therapist and manager of respiratory with Bon Secours told 13News Now.

Having undergone mutations, the virus' effect on the human body is noticeably different than it was earlier in 2020, Wicher said.

“It’s not that treatments are better now, they’re more effective because of the virus changing. It’s given us a little more opportunity in the treatment phase to have success," Wicher said.

“It does make it more infectious, reproduces more quickly, but it’s not more deadly and it’s not resistant to a vaccine, Dr. Oldfield said.

Changes in drug treatment

Over the course of the pandemic, new information has also come forward about the effectiveness of certain drugs.

“We have an unfortunate situation where we know it doesn’t work, but people come in insisting on receiving hydroxychloroquine," Dr. Oldfield said.

That drug may ring a bell to some as the one President Trump said was effective earlier in 2020, and one of several methods Dr. Oldfield says have not proved effective.

Convalescent plasma, also seen at one point as a promising treatment option, has not been as effective as previously thought.